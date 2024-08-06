Scotiabank Boosts First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$17.50

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$17.25 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.46.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$16.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.57. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.37 and a twelve month high of C$16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

In other First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Al Mawani bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,900.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

