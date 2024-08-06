Scotiabank Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$45.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.57.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock opened at C$41.55 on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of C$36.43 and a 52-week high of C$44.76. The stock has a market cap of C$809.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$39.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

