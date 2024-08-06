Scotiabank Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$45.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
AND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$48.57.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 23.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total value of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
