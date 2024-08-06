SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 5.4%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 3,666 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 36,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCWX

SecureWorks Trading Down 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $627.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.95 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 25.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. Analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooktree Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.