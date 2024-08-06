Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $13.96. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Semrush shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 22,405 shares.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

In other Semrush news, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,433.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Semrush news, Director Anna Baird sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,534 shares in the company, valued at $532,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Vranesh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,433.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 331,841 shares of company stock worth $4,972,742 in the last three months. 57.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russia Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter valued at $122,715,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the fourth quarter worth $10,597,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Semrush by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Semrush by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 45,820 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. Semrush had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

