Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sequans Communications in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company's stock.

Sequans Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.53. 137,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,751. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 1,229.91% and a negative net margin of 172.27%. The business had revenue of $6.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

About Sequans Communications

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.

Further Reading

