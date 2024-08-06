Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) & CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Financial Comparison

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CK Hutchison has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CK Hutchison and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 1.94% 11.48% 4.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.0% of Seven & i shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CK Hutchison and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CK Hutchison and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Hutchison $35.33 billion 0.55 $3.01 billion N/A N/A Seven & i $79.46 billion 0.38 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

CK Hutchison has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seven & i.

Dividends

CK Hutchison pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%.

Summary

Seven & i beats CK Hutchison on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications. It invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 53 ports spanning 24 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. The company also operates retail brands with stores that offer personal care, health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances, as well as operates supermarkets under Watsons, PARKnSHOP, and FORTRESS brands; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and other beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands. In addition, it invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses. Further, the company provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company. Additionally, it researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, general engineering, and tug operations, water supply and sewerage, electricity generation and distribution, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. The company was founded in 1828 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

