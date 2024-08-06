Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SEVN. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEVN opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000.

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

