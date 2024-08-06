Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 17.7% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $246.12 million and approximately $6.71 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,694.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.23 or 0.00561308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00265062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00036611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00066126 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.