Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of SIMO traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 640,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.86. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $85.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.60.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,336,448 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,779,000 after purchasing an additional 825,394 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,073,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $53,676,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 247.0% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 855,449 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $65,818,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pertento Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 605,469 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,469 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

