SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Head-To-Head Survey

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Crescent Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43 Crescent Energy 0 1 6 2 3.11

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.12%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 60.86%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

91.8% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 24.41% 16.48% 7.66% Crescent Energy -0.67% 12.90% 3.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Crescent Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $652.36 million 1.44 $297.72 million $7.40 4.98 Crescent Energy $2.45 billion 0.74 $67.61 million ($0.20) -50.98

SilverBow Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

