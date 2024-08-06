Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.
Simon Property Group Stock Performance
Simon Property Group stock traded up $6.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.12. The stock had a trading volume of 581,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,268. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.13.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.91%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG
About Simon Property Group
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.