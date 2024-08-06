Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.800-12.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 12.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Simon Property Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE:SPG traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,201. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.