Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.80-12.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.80. Simon Property Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.05. 2,048,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,201. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.08. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 101.91%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.89.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

