Sinclair (SBGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Sinclair has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.68 million. Sinclair had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 14.34%. On average, analysts expect Sinclair to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Sinclair has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

