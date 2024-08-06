SiTime (SITM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SiTime to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $33.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. On average, analysts expect SiTime to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SiTime Trading Down 1.3 %

SiTime stock opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. SiTime has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $165.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,059.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samsheer Ahamad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $131,703.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,059.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,645 shares of company stock worth $7,496,794. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

