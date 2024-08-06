Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

TSLX stock opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

