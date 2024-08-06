Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.13.
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
