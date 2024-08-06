Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Nephew

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Stock Down 3.3 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 214,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $31.13.

About Smith & Nephew

(Get Free Report

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.