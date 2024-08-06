Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.23.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 30,223,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,183,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

