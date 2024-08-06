Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.23.
In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $239,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 463,908 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,078 shares of company stock worth $3,518,129. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after buying an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after buying an additional 3,011,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
