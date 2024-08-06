Songlin Ye Sells 800 Shares of BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE) Stock

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Songlin Ye sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.80, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,278.40.

Songlin Ye also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BQE Water alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.00, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Songlin Ye purchased 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.00 per share, with a total value of C$59,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Songlin Ye sold 200 shares of BQE Water stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.80, for a total value of C$13,160.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Songlin Ye sold 900 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.33, for a total value of C$58,797.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Songlin Ye purchased 1,000 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$64.65 per share, with a total value of C$64,650.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Songlin Ye sold 300 shares of BQE Water stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.20, for a total value of C$20,160.00.

BQE Water Stock Down 7.0 %

CVE BQE opened at C$56.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. BQE Water Inc. has a 12 month low of C$24.26 and a 12 month high of C$69.00. The stock has a market cap of C$71.25 million, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.65.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water ( CVE:BQE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.65). The firm had revenue of C$2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 million. BQE Water had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 14.63%.

(Get Free Report)

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BQE Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BQE Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.