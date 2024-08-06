Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Hold”

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Source Energy Services Stock Performance

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$169.57 million during the quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.