Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $94.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Southern from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.38. 1,557,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,505,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. Southern has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

In related news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director The Ernest J. Moniz 2018 Trust 8,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Southern by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3,628.6% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

