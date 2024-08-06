SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.00

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.29), with a volume of 44981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.21).

SpaceandPeople Stock Up 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of £1.92 million, a P/E ratio of 1,346.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew James Keiller acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £1,290 ($1,648.56). Corporate insiders own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

