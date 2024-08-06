SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,137,047 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 561% from the previous session’s volume of 323,518 shares.The stock last traded at $22.62 and had previously closed at $22.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

