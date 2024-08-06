Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Raised to Buy at TD Cowen

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SPRO remained flat at $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,704. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. Spero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Research analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,570,000. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

