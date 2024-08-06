SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $230.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.25.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $191.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.16. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.50 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.87 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 12.41%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,531.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 800.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

