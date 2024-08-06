Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $117.50

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.50 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 682.57 ($8.72), with a volume of 16960711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689 ($8.81).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 750 ($9.58) to GBX 800 ($10.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.61) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.78) to GBX 1,020 ($13.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 971.33 ($12.41).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 734.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 690.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 762.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

About Standard Chartered

(Get Free Report)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.