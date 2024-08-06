Stantec (STN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Stantec to post earnings of C$1.11 per share for the quarter.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of STN opened at C$116.87 on Tuesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$82.50 and a 52-week high of C$122.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$114.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Stantec Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Stantec from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stantec from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stantec from C$128.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stantec from C$126.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stantec from C$130.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Margaret Schefer bought 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$114.22 per share, with a total value of C$69,102.50. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.