Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Sterling Infrastructure stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 418,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.98.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

