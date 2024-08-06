Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.600-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ STRL traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.55. The company had a trading volume of 571,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,578. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.98.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
