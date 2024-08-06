Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 61,343 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical volume of 41,534 call options.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.6 %

U stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.39. 3,741,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,507,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $43.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unity Software

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,302,403.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $358,602.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 423,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,095,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Whitten sold 31,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $601,000.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,302,403.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,005 shares of company stock worth $4,798,048. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,336,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,192,000 after purchasing an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $379,180,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,524,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,787 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.