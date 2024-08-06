StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $66.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.50. Bank of South Carolina has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.39%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

