StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %

BTX opened at $1.66 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.61.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.