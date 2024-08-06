StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Trading Down 7.0 %
BTX opened at $1.66 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $97.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 4.61.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile
