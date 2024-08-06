StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DBVT. JMP Securities increased their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

DBVT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.41% and a negative net margin of 638.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

