StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

LARK stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

