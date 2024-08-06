StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LARK stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.44.
In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
