StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 13.7 %

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

