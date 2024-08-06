StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of WHG stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.17. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
