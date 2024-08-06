StockNews.com Lowers LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMAT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.50.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.89. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $91.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 42.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $2,331,878.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,944,956.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 12,976 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,116,844.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,985,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,879,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,506 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,067. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,432,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

