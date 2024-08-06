Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.66

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 287731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Subaru Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Subaru stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Subaru Co. ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

