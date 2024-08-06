Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38), Briefing.com reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer updated its Q1 guidance to $6.69-8.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $616.94. 8,139,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,189,750. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $811.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $837.36. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $226.59 and a one year high of $1,229.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $999.92.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

