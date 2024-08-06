Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.73 million for the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%.

Shares of TSE SWP traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.45. 3,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.58. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a one year low of C$2.40 and a one year high of C$4.29.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

