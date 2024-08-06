TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given New $13.40 Price Target at Citigroup

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.30 to $13.40 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. HSBC began coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Stock Up 8.5 %

TAL stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,822,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,968. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -927.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.39 million. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. HCEP Management Ltd raised its position in TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $22,144,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $17,493,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $14,925,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,364 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.