TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

TAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of TAL stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,140,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,698,110. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -861.14 and a beta of 0.01. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $15.52.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in TAL Education Group by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101,330 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,144,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,493,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,925,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after buying an additional 1,187,364 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

