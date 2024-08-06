Tali Notman Sells 30,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,505,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Tali Notman sold 5,882 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $220,633.82.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,683. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $100.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

