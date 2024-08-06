Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.11

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 732622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Talon Metals Stock Down 8.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.82 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

