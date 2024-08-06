TD Securities Raises Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$8.00

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$8.40 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 72.79% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.24%.
Timbercreek Financial Company Profile
Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
