Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.05. 61,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,131,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.29%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 56,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 27,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

