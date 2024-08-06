Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TELO) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TELO opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals stock. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TELO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Suncoast Equity Management owned approximately 0.08% of Telomir Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

