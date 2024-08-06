Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TELO) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Telomir Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 7th. Telomir Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $7,000,000 based on an initial share price of $7.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TELO opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.69.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
