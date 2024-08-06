TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) PT Lowered to $4.75 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $7.50 to $4.75 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TIXT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.65.

TIXT stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $3.05. 2,418,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $325.83 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

