Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Shares Gap Down to $48.60

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.60, but opened at $45.79. Tempur Sealy International shares last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 167,849 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TPX

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 168.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 23.8% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Get Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.